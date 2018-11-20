West Virginia lost to Oklahoma State 45-41 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Fifth year senior quarterback Will Grier uncharacteristically struggled against the blitz in 20 drops backs completing only 8-18 for 145 yards and a touchdown. He also was sacked twice but did account for six first downs.

--Grier has still not thrown an interception while blitzed this season and has tossed for 22 touchdowns. He has completed 82-118 for 1,278 yards.

--When the Cowboys didn't blitz, Grier was 19-30 on 34 drop backs with 219 yards and a score. He accounted for 11 first downs in those situations.