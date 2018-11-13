Ticker
Numbers and Notes: TCU

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia beat TCU 47-10 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.


QUARTERBACK:

--Fifth year senior quarterback Will Grier was only blitzed seven times by TCU but completed five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. One of those incompletions was a drop. On the season Grier has completed 71-95 passes (73.2-percent) on 105 drop backs when blitzed for 1,097 yards and 21 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

--In 33 drop backs when not blitzed he completed 20-32 passes (62.5-percent) for 272 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. On the year, Grier has thrown all eight of his interceptions when teams have not blitzed.

--On the year on 225 drop backs when not being blitzed Grier has completed 136-203 (67-percent) for 1,865 yards and 10 touchdowns against those 8 interceptions.

