--All of Grier's seven interceptions on the season have come in situations where teams have not blitzed him compared to only nine touchdowns. Against Texas, Grier completed 17-27 passes in those situations for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

--A total of 43 of those 66 completions have gone for first downs against the blitz.

--Fifth year senior quarterback Will Grier continues to thrive in situations where teams blitz him completing 11-15 passes (73-percent) for 118 yards and a touchdown in 16 opportunities. For the season those totals are 66-91 (72.5-percent) for 991 yards with 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions. His adjusted completion percentage to factor in drops in those situations is 79.5-percent on the season.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

West Virginia beat Texas 42-41 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

--West Virginia attempted only 10 passes to the middle of the field against Iowa State, who plays a similar defense, for 80 yards and an interception. In this game, Grier attempted 23 such passes and completed 19 for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

--One of those passes was the game winning 33-yard pass to Gary Jennings.

--Grier was responsible for 17 of the 28 first downs throwing the football.

--Despite throwing for 346 yards, Grier attempted only 12 passes past 10 yards. He completed only four such passes for 136 yards and all three of his touchdowns.

--For the season Grier is completing 182-261 passes (69.7-percent) for 2,619 yards with 28 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has accounted for 118 first downs and has yet to have a pass batted down at any point this season.





His passing chart was as follows:

Behind the line of scrimmage: 2/3 for 19 yards.

0-10 yards: 4/5 for 33 yards outside left, 14/15 for 110 yards between the numbers, and 4/5 for 48 yards outside right.

10+ yards: 0/0 outside left, 1/3 for 25 yards between the numbers and 0/0 outside right.

20+ yards: 1/4 for 18 yards and 1 touchdown outside left, 2/3 for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns between the numbers and 0/2 outside right.





RUNNING BACKS:

--West Virginia had seven rushes over 10-yards, including a season long 55-yard scoring touchdown down.

--A total of 140 of the 235 yards came after contact. As a team West Virginia averaged 4.35 yards after contact.

--West Virginia had three recorded avoids of a tackle after a rush.

--West Virginia longest rush outside of that 55-yard attempt was a 19-yard scamper by junior Kennedy McKoy.

--Freshman Leddie Brown had only 18 yards on 4 carries but all of that was after contact.

--Each running back averaged over 4.5 yards per carry.





WIDE RECEIVERS:

--Senior wide receiver Gary Jennings had only two catches for 40 yards but those resulted in a first down and a touchdown. On the season, 34 of Jennings 35 catches have been either for a first down (25) or a touchdown (9).

--A total of 17 of the 28 receptions resulted in first downs.

--Nine different players caught a pass against Texas.

--West Virginia tight ends caught 7-7 targets for 60 yards resulting in three first downs. The total for the year is now 24-27 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown.

--Senior David Sills caught two more touchdowns giving him a total of 11 on the season with only 43 receptions on the year. He was targeted 11 times with 6 receptions for 97 yards. He has caught only 59.6 percent of his targets this season (43-72) for 626 yards.

--Running back Kennedy McKoy caught all three of his targets for 55 yards and leads the team this season catching all nine of his targets for 119 yards and a touchdown.





OFFENSIVE LINE:

--Only senior Isaiah Hardy was charged with one pressure in this game on the offensive line. In total, the Mountaineers did not allow a sack.

--Redshirt junior Matt Jones had his highest rated game of the season at 68.0 with especially impressive marks in his pass blocking 83.3, a season high there as well. He has been penalized a total of six times on the season, tied with Yodny Cajuste for the lead.

--Excluding the 55-yard touchdown run, West Virginia had 48 yards on 5 carries off the right tackle and end for an average of 9.6 yards per carry. The left side yielded 3 carries for 14 yards 4.6 yards per tote.

--The inside also was effective on the ground with 107 yards on 20 carries.





DEFENSE:

--West Virginia defended 78 snaps and was charged with 10 missed tackles.

--The Mountaineers were credited with 23 stops, or tackles that constitute as a loss for the offense on a given play.

--The blitz wasn't effective against Texas as on the eight times the Mountaineers elected to do so, Texas completed 6 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown resulting in five first downs.

--When not blitzing Texas completed 19-28 (67.9-percent) passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the 32 instances. There also was a total of three scrambles and the Longhorns picked up 10 first downs in those situations.

--West Virginia didn't have an answer when guarding Lil'Jordan Humphrey allowing 9 receptions for for 143 yards and a touchdown on ten targets. Things weren't much better against Devin Duvernay collected 6-8 targets for 100 yards and a score and Collin Johnson reeled in all four of his targets for 50 yards.

--The West Virginia cornerbacks allowed 11-14 passes to be completed for 168 yards.