Numbers and Notes: Texas
West Virginia beat Texas 42-41 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.
Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Fifth year senior quarterback Will Grier continues to thrive in situations where teams blitz him completing 11-15 passes (73-percent) for 118 yards and a touchdown in 16 opportunities. For the season those totals are 66-91 (72.5-percent) for 991 yards with 19 touchdowns and zero interceptions. His adjusted completion percentage to factor in drops in those situations is 79.5-percent on the season.
--A total of 43 of those 66 completions have gone for first downs against the blitz.
--All of Grier's seven interceptions on the season have come in situations where teams have not blitzed him compared to only nine touchdowns. Against Texas, Grier completed 17-27 passes in those situations for 224 yards and two touchdowns.
--West Virginia attempted only 10 passes to the middle of the field against Iowa State, who plays a similar defense, for 80 yards and an interception. In this game, Grier attempted 23 such passes and completed 19 for 247 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
--One of those passes was the game winning 33-yard pass to Gary Jennings.
--Grier was responsible for 17 of the 28 first downs throwing the football.
--Despite throwing for 346 yards, Grier attempted only 12 passes past 10 yards. He completed only four such passes for 136 yards and all three of his touchdowns.
--For the season Grier is completing 182-261 passes (69.7-percent) for 2,619 yards with 28 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He has accounted for 118 first downs and has yet to have a pass batted down at any point this season.
His passing chart was as follows:
Behind the line of scrimmage: 2/3 for 19 yards.
0-10 yards: 4/5 for 33 yards outside left, 14/15 for 110 yards between the numbers, and 4/5 for 48 yards outside right.
10+ yards: 0/0 outside left, 1/3 for 25 yards between the numbers and 0/0 outside right.
20+ yards: 1/4 for 18 yards and 1 touchdown outside left, 2/3 for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns between the numbers and 0/2 outside right.
RUNNING BACKS:
--West Virginia had seven rushes over 10-yards, including a season long 55-yard scoring touchdown down.
--A total of 140 of the 235 yards came after contact. As a team West Virginia averaged 4.35 yards after contact.
--West Virginia had three recorded avoids of a tackle after a rush.
--West Virginia longest rush outside of that 55-yard attempt was a 19-yard scamper by junior Kennedy McKoy.
--Freshman Leddie Brown had only 18 yards on 4 carries but all of that was after contact.
--Each running back averaged over 4.5 yards per carry.
WIDE RECEIVERS:
--Senior wide receiver Gary Jennings had only two catches for 40 yards but those resulted in a first down and a touchdown. On the season, 34 of Jennings 35 catches have been either for a first down (25) or a touchdown (9).
--A total of 17 of the 28 receptions resulted in first downs.
--Nine different players caught a pass against Texas.
--West Virginia tight ends caught 7-7 targets for 60 yards resulting in three first downs. The total for the year is now 24-27 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown.
--Senior David Sills caught two more touchdowns giving him a total of 11 on the season with only 43 receptions on the year. He was targeted 11 times with 6 receptions for 97 yards. He has caught only 59.6 percent of his targets this season (43-72) for 626 yards.
--Running back Kennedy McKoy caught all three of his targets for 55 yards and leads the team this season catching all nine of his targets for 119 yards and a touchdown.
OFFENSIVE LINE:
--Only senior Isaiah Hardy was charged with one pressure in this game on the offensive line. In total, the Mountaineers did not allow a sack.
--Redshirt junior Matt Jones had his highest rated game of the season at 68.0 with especially impressive marks in his pass blocking 83.3, a season high there as well. He has been penalized a total of six times on the season, tied with Yodny Cajuste for the lead.
--Excluding the 55-yard touchdown run, West Virginia had 48 yards on 5 carries off the right tackle and end for an average of 9.6 yards per carry. The left side yielded 3 carries for 14 yards 4.6 yards per tote.
--The inside also was effective on the ground with 107 yards on 20 carries.
DEFENSE:
--West Virginia defended 78 snaps and was charged with 10 missed tackles.
--The Mountaineers were credited with 23 stops, or tackles that constitute as a loss for the offense on a given play.
--The blitz wasn't effective against Texas as on the eight times the Mountaineers elected to do so, Texas completed 6 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown resulting in five first downs.
--When not blitzing Texas completed 19-28 (67.9-percent) passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the 32 instances. There also was a total of three scrambles and the Longhorns picked up 10 first downs in those situations.
--West Virginia didn't have an answer when guarding Lil'Jordan Humphrey allowing 9 receptions for for 143 yards and a touchdown on ten targets. Things weren't much better against Devin Duvernay collected 6-8 targets for 100 yards and a score and Collin Johnson reeled in all four of his targets for 50 yards.
--The West Virginia cornerbacks allowed 11-14 passes to be completed for 168 yards.