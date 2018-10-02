West Virginia held on to beat Texas Tech 42-34 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK:

--Senior quarterback Will Grier played exclusively at quarterback completing 27-41 passes while dropping back a total of 44-times during the game. He was sacked twice and scrambled once, while he also had a pass thrown intentionally out of bounds. He had four passes dropped in the game, bringing his season total in that department to eight.

--On the season Grier is now completing 71.9-percent of his passes.

--For the first time this season, Grier somewhat struggled in the accuracy department against the blitz. Coming into the game he had completed 25-29 (86.2%) for 482 yards and nine touchdowns with zero interceptions but completed only 8-17 for 143 yards in the 18 times that Texas Tech brought a blitz with a sack also included. Those numbers also include a pair of drops. He still was able to throw two touchdowns and did not throw an interception bringing his season total to 11 of his 17 passing scores thrown when teams blitz him.