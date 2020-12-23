Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football 2020 season
The West Virginia 2020 regular season is in the books with the Mountaineers wrapping things up at 5-4. Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the season and how different positions groups played.
QUARTERBACK:
--West Virginia redshirt junior quarterback Jarret Doege connected on 18-60 passes when throwing the ball over 20+ yards down the field. But for the season he averaged only 6.9 yards per attempt.
--Doege has completed 48-83 passes (57.8-percent) on 88 drop backs when blitzed for 603 yards and 5 touchdowns against 0 interceptions.
