West Virginia put up little fight in a 45-20 road loss to Baylor and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt senior Jarret Doege did not complete a pass over 20+ yards down the field and only attempted one. He came into the game completing only 6-23 throws in those situations with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

--However, over 10+ yards Doege completed 7-8 attempts (87.5%) for 152 yards with a touchdown and an interception.