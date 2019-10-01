West Virginia is coming off a bye week and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of how the season has gone to date.

QUARTERBACK:

--On the season, redshirt junior quarterback Austin Kendall is now 4-18 for 121 yards on passes thrown 20+ yards downfield with three of those completions resulting in a touchdown. He has completed 13-26 on passes thrown over 10-yards.

--Kendall has been blitzed on 41 dropbacks and has completed 21-36 for 270 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception and has only been sacked three times in those situations. He has accounted for 14 first downs and would have an adjusted completion rate of 73.5-percent when you factor in 4 drops.

--When not blitzed, Kendall has completed 73-108 passes for 601 yards with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He has been sacked five times on those 119 drop backs on the season.