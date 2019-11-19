West Virginia beat Kansas State 24-20 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK:

--In his first career start for West Virginia, junior quarterback Jarret Doege completed 2-4 passes over 20+ yards but both completions were for touchdowns. The final line on those throws was 69-yards and 2 scores.

--Doege only attempted 8 passes over 10 yards. He was 3/4 for 68 yards and a score on throws over 10 yards in the game against the Wildcats.