Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football at Kansas State
Mistakes proved costly as West Virginia fell to Kansas State 34-17 on the road. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.
Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Redshirt senior Jarret Doege did not complete a pass over 20+ yards in the air as he was 0-6. On the season, Doege has completed 18-48 for 573 yards with 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on passes thrown over 20+ yards in the air.
--Doege was kept clean on 75.5% of his 49 drop backs. On 37 pass attempts, Doege completed 23 (62.2%) for 236 yards and 2 interceptions.
--That also meant Doege was only under pressure on 24.5% of his drop backs or 12 completing 4-8 for 32 yards and 2 touchdowns.
