West Virginia opened the season with a thud in a 30-24 defeat on the road at Maryland and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt senior Jarret Doege had an average of 2.60 seconds to throw against Maryland which was more than the 2.49 he had during the 2020 season.

--Doege threw a pair of interceptions in 41 pass attempts, he threw a total of four in 374 pass attempts a season ago.