West Virginia was soundly beaten by Penn State 38-15 on the road in the season opener. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward. Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK: --Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene attempted only 4 passes over 20+ yards and a total of 7 over 10+ yards in the game. On those 20+ yard attempts Greene completed just one for 37-yards and on the 10+ attempts he connected on two of those for 31-yards. That means that only 3 of his 12 completions were over 10+ yards. --The yards per attempt was reflective of that at 5.0.

--When blitzed on 11 drop backs, Greene completed 5-8 passes for 39 yards and 2 first downs. When kept clean on 15 drop backs, Greene connected on 9-14 passes for 83 yards with an NFL passer rating of 80.4. --Greene was efficient on play-action looks with the signal caller completing 6-10 passes on 10 drop backs in those situations for 80 yards. --Greene had one pass that was deemed catchable dropped. He also completed one big-time throw which is a pass with excellent ball location and timing.

Behind the line of scrimmage: 4/6 for 17 yards. 0-10 yards: 1/1 for 8 yards outside left, 3/4 for 6 yards between the numbers and 1/1 for 7 yards outside right. 10+ yards: 0/0 outside left, 1/1 for 17 yards between the numbers and 1/2 for 14 yards outside right. 20+ yards: 0/1 outside left, 0/1 between the numbers and 1/2 for 37 yards outside right.



RUSHING: --Greene had 75 yards rushing and a touchdown. Between that total 45 of those yards were off scramble situations, while the rest was designed runs. --A total of 116 of the 165 total rushing yards came after contact. --As a team, West Virginia forced 9 missed tackles with Greene leading the way with 4. --The Mountaineers had six runs over 10+ yards with Greene again leading the way (4). --Greene and CJ Donaldson combined to record 12 first down carries. Without sacks included, the Mountaineers averaged a total of 5.2 yards per carry. --A total of 13 of the 17 carries for Donaldson were on zone looks.



RECEIVING: --West Virginia targeted the tight end 4 times and that resulted in 3 catches for 33 yards. Kole Taylor hauled in 2 grabs for 32 yards. --Devin Carter led the team with 8 targets, turning that into 6 grabs for 90 yards. Carter had an average depth of target of 15.5 yards. Carter spent 88.9% of his snaps out wide. --West Virginia had only 62 yards of the 165 total output after the catch. --The pass catchers came down with only one contested catch in Jeremiah Aaron, while there were only two opportunities in the game. --The receiver position was charged with a pair of drops. --The pass catchers forced only one missed tackle after a reception. --West Virginia targeted the running back position 4 times resulting in 3 catches for 18 yards with Jaylen Anderson accounting for 15 of those.



BLOCKING: --The offensive line was charged with not allowing a sack. However, the offensive line allowed a total of 17 pressures. --Greene was pressured on 13 of his 28 drop backs in the game. --Of the linemen with at least 10 opportunities in pass blocking situations, Zach Frazier led the way with a grade of 62.6 across 35 chances. Tomas Rimac was at 17.3 in 35 opportunities but overall the group struggled there. --On the flip side, West Virginia was productive in run blocking situations with Wyatt Milum pacing the group at 78.2 across 29 snaps and Rimac not far behind at 78.1 across 34 opportunities in those situations. --The offensive line was penalized twice, both holding calls.



DEFENSE: --On 32 passing drop backs, West Virginia blitzed 19 times and allowed 13-18 passes to be completed for 238 yards and 3 touchdowns. --West Virginia missed a total of 12 tackles. --The Mountaineers only allowed 4 runs over 10+ yards with the longest being 14. --Aubrey Burks allowed 3 catches for 115 yards in his coverage, but 72 of that came off one play where the safety fell down. --Of the 12 different players in coverage, only Beanie Bishop had more than one stop with him allowing 3 of 5 targets to be completed for 35 yards and a score.

---------- • Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot. • SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting. • Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel • Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan •Like us on Facebook