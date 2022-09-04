News More News
football

Numbers and Notes: West Virginia football at Pittsburgh

The numbers tell an interesting story for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia battled but fell on the road to Backyard Brawl rival Pittsburgh 38-31. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior JT Daniels completed 3-8 passes 20+ yards down the field which were in the air for 70 yards.

--When West Virginia could keep Daniels clean he completed 16-26 passes (61.5%) for 133 yards with 2 touchdowns and an "interception." That completion percentage dropped to 50% (7-14) on the 17 snaps when he faced pressure.

