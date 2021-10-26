West Virginia got back on track with a 29-17 win over TCU and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt senior Jarret Doege completed 3/4 passes over 20+ yards for 111 yards. On the season, Doege has completed 13-33 for 428 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on passes thrown over 20+ yards in the air.

--Doege only attempted 3 passes in the 10+-20+ window, completing only 1 of those for 10 yards.