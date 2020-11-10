West Virginia couldn't do enough to get over the hump and fell at Texas 17-13 WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior Jarret Doege connected on 3-8 passes over 20+ yards down the field. On the season, Doege is 14-44 on such throws 20+ yards down the field.

--Doege completed one 20+ yard throw to each part of the field. He only completed an additional 2 more passes over 10+ yards.