West Virginia was convincingly beat on the road by Texas 38-20. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior JT Daniels completed 1/5 passes over 20+ yards for 32 yards thrown to the outside left of the field. He has now connected on 10/24 such throws this season for 303 total yards and 2 touchdowns.

--Daniels was under pressure on only 21.2% of 52 drop backs. He completed 5-8 passes in those situations for 65-yards.