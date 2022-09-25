West Virginia dominated rival Virginia Tech 33-10 on their home field to keep the Black Diamond Trophy. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior JT Daniels completed 2/6 passes over 20+ yards for 51 yards and a touchdown. Both of those completions came in the middle of the field. He has now connected on 9/19 such throws this season for 271 total yards and 2 touchdowns.

--Daniels was kept clean on 27 of his 31 passing drop backs or 87.1%. He was 19-27 for 195 yards and a touchdown in those situations.