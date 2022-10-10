West Virginia is coming off the bye week sitting at 2-3 on the season. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of how things have unfolded and what to expect moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior JT Daniels completed 9/22 passes over 20+ yards down the field for 284 yards and 3 touchdowns. On those throws, Daniels has completed all 6 of his passes thrown with good timing and accuracy.

--While completing only 63-percent of his throws, accounting for drops and other factors the adjusted completion percentage for Daniels is 72-percent.