West Virginia rebounded with a 27-21 double overtime win over Baylor in Morgantown and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--After Redshirt junior Jarret Doege only attempted one pass over 20+ yards. It fell incomplete on the left side of the field and is now 0/9 in that department over the past two weeks. He opened the season 3/6 on such throws for 80 yards and a score.

--Doege only completed one pass that traveled for over 10+ yards in the game and ironically it only counted for 6 in the box score because it was the touchdown toss to Byce-Ford Wheaton in overtime. He was 1/5 overall.