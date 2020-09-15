West Virginia opened the season in style with a dominating 56-10 win over Eastern Kentucky and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior Jarret Doege was 3/6 on passes thrown over 20+ yards down the field. All three of those completions came between the numbers for 80 yards and a score.

--Eastern Kentucky only blitzed three times and Doege made them pay connecting on 3-3 passes for 15 yards and a touchdown.