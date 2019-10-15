News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Numbers and notes: West Virginia football vs. Iowa State

Simmons scored the only offensive touchdown for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team against Iowa State.
Simmons scored the only offensive touchdown for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team against Iowa State.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia lost to Iowa State 38-14 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior Jack Allison completed 18 passes against the Cyclones but only four of those traveled further than 10+ yards.

--In a small sample size, Allison was blitzed 5 times and completed 3-4 passes for 27 yards and an interception. He was 15-20 in 21 drop backs in non-blitzing situations and rolled up 110 yards and a touchdown.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}