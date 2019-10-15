West Virginia lost to Iowa State 38-14 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior Jack Allison completed 18 passes against the Cyclones but only four of those traveled further than 10+ yards.

--In a small sample size, Allison was blitzed 5 times and completed 3-4 passes for 27 yards and an interception. He was 15-20 in 21 drop backs in non-blitzing situations and rolled up 110 yards and a touchdown.