Numbers and notes: West Virginia football vs. Kansas
West Virginia beat Kansas 29-24 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.
Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Redshirt junior Austin Kendall only attempted four passes over 20+ yards and didn't complete one. On the season, Kendall is now 4-18 for 121 yards on passes thrown 20+ yards downfield with three of those completions resulting in a touchdown.
--Kendall didn't see many blitzes as Kansas elected to only bring the heat on four of his 42 total drop backs. However, he didn't complete a pass in those situations although two of those were charted as drops by the wide receiver.
--In the 38 other drop backs, Kendall completed 25-33 passes for 202 yards for 11 first downs. He was particularly effective on third down completing 6-7 passes for 57 yards with 4 of those resulting in first downs.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news