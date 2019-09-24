News More News
Numbers and notes: West Virginia football vs. Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team rushed for a season high 192-yards.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia beat Kansas 29-24 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.


QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior Austin Kendall only attempted four passes over 20+ yards and didn't complete one. On the season, Kendall is now 4-18 for 121 yards on passes thrown 20+ yards downfield with three of those completions resulting in a touchdown.

--Kendall didn't see many blitzes as Kansas elected to only bring the heat on four of his 42 total drop backs. However, he didn't complete a pass in those situations although two of those were charted as drops by the wide receiver.

--In the 38 other drop backs, Kendall completed 25-33 passes for 202 yards for 11 first downs. He was particularly effective on third down completing 6-7 passes for 57 yards with 4 of those resulting in first downs.

{{ article.author_name }}