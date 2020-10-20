West Virginia continued its winning ways by dispatching Kansas 38-17 in Morgantown and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--After Redshirt junior Jarret Doege only attempted one pass 20+ yards down the field, he attempted six against Kansas. But only 1 was completed for 33 yards and a score. On the season Doege has now completed 4-21 passes over 20+ yards, all but one of those were against Eastern Kentucky. All four passes have been completed to the middle of the field with 6 misfires to the right and 5 to the left.

--There was a noticeable improvement on passes thrown over 10+ yards however, as Doege completed 6 after connecting on only one against Baylor.