West Virginia lost its second consecutive game with a disappointing 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas at home. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.
Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Redshirt junior JT Daniels completed all three passes 20+ yards down the field for 99 yards and a touchdown. He has now connected on 6/11 such throws this season for 169 total yards and a touchdown.
--Daniels was kept clean on 81-percent of his 34 drop backs and threw for 334 yards and 2 touchdowns against one interception. Kansas managed pressure on only 8 drop backs in the game which Daniels completed 3-6 passes for 30 yards and a score.
