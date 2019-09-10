West Virginia fell on the road to Missouri 38-7 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior Austin Kendall was blitzed on 14 of his 31 total drop backs in the game and completed only 6-11 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown although that happened late in the game once it was already decided. He was sacked three times on those drop back situations.

--In the 17 drop backs that Kendall wasn't blitzed he completed 9-14 passes for 42 yards and a pair of interceptions. That resulted in only three-yards per attempt.

--On the season, Kendall is now 3-12 for 96 yards on passes thrown 20+ yards downfield with each of those completions resulting in a touchdown.