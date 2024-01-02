West Virginia capped off the 2023 season with a convincing 30-10 win over North Carolina to finish the season 9-4. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snapshot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different position groups.





PASSING:

--West Virginia redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene completed 2-5 passes over 20+ yards down the field for 107 yards.

--Greene was under pressure on 32 percent of his 28 dropbacks and completed just 2-7 passes for 30 yards. That total was just 2-8 when blitzed on 9 dropbacks for 29 yards.

--That flipped when not blitzed as Greene completed 10-17 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown.

--Greene had an average depth of target of 11.5 yards.

--Greene had 2.94 seconds to throw on average.

--Only one pass was dropped.

--West Virginia dialed up play action on 9 of Greene's dropbacks where he completed 4-8 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. Greene completed 2-3 screens for 13 yards.



