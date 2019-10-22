News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 08:15:49 -0500') }} football

Numbers and notes: West Virginia football vs. Oklahoma

Simmons was the most efficient pass catcher for the West Virginia Mountaineers against Oklahoma.
Simmons was the most efficient pass catcher for the West Virginia Mountaineers against Oklahoma.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia lost to Oklahoma 52-14 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior Austin Kendall completed only 1/8 passes over 20+ yards. For the season he has now connected on only 8-31 in those situations.

--Kendall was 3-6 on passes over 10+ yards for 44 yards and a score.

--For the season a total of 111 of the 141 completed passes have been under 10 yards.

{{ article.author_name }}