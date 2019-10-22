West Virginia lost to Oklahoma 52-14 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior Austin Kendall completed only 1/8 passes over 20+ yards. For the season he has now connected on only 8-31 in those situations.

--Kendall was 3-6 on passes over 10+ yards for 44 yards and a score.

--For the season a total of 111 of the 141 completed passes have been under 10 yards.