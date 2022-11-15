West Virginia got the proverbial monkey off their back by beating Oklahoma for the first time in Big 12 Conference play 23-30 in Morgantown. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior JT Daniels did not complete a pass over over 20+ yards and attempted only one. He has now connected on 16/47 such throws this season for 476 total yards and 5 touchdowns on the season. The signal caller attempted only 3 total passes over 10+ yards and attempted only 12 over the past two games.

--The average depth of target was only 6.2.