West Virginia dropped a close 20-13 battle to Oklahoma State and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK:

--Junior Jarret Doege continued to display an ability to complete balls down the field hitting 3-6 over 20+ yards for 103 yards and a touchdown. He is now 6-11 on the year on deep balls over 20+ yards.

--Doege averaged a healthy 8.1 yards per attempt.

--Oklahoma State blitzed Doege on 15 drop backs and it resulted in the quarterback completing 8-13 for 119 yards and a touchdown. He recorded six first downs in those situations but was sacked twice.