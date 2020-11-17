West Virginia controlled the game from start to finish in a 24-6 convincing home win over TCU and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior Jarret Doege completed on 3-6 passes over 20+ yards in the air to bring his season total to 17-50 in that department.

--Both of Doege's touchdowns came on a 20+ yard throw to the right side of the field. The final result was 64-yards and two scores to T.J. Simmons.