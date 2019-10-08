West Virginia lost to Texas 42-31 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--On the season, redshirt junior Austin Kendall was 4-18 for 121 yards on passes thrown 20+ yards downfield with three of those completions resulting in a touchdown. That total was 3-6 for 114 yards and a touchdown with an interception against Texas.

--On passes between 10-20 yards, Kendall was 6-10 for 129 yards with a touchdown and an interception.