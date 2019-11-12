Numbers and notes: West Virginia football vs. Texas Tech
West Virginia lost to Texas Tech 38-17 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.
Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
--Redshirt junior Austin Kendall came into the game 9-36 throwing the ball over 20+ yards and connected on 3-7 for 148 yards and an interception. It was his most efficient day of the season in those pass attempts.
--Kendall was effective against the blitz completing 7-11 passes on 12 drop backs for 83-yards. He was sacked once in those situations.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news