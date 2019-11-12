News More News
Numbers and notes: West Virginia football vs. Texas Tech

Doege saw his first action for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia lost to Texas Tech 38-17 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior Austin Kendall came into the game 9-36 throwing the ball over 20+ yards and connected on 3-7 for 148 yards and an interception. It was his most efficient day of the season in those pass attempts.

--Kendall was effective against the blitz completing 7-11 passes on 12 drop backs for 83-yards. He was sacked once in those situations.

