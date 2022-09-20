West Virginia bounced back with a 65-7 convincing win over FCS opponent Towson. WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game as well as the season moving forward.

Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.





QUARTERBACK:

--Redshirt junior JT Daniels completed 1-2 passes 20+ yards down the field for 51 yards. He has now connected on 7/13 such throws this season for 220 total yards and a touchdown.

--Daniels was kept clean on 92% of his 25 passing drop backs. And was only under pressure on two total drop backs.