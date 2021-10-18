Numbers and Notes: West Virginia mid-season
West Virginia is at the mid-way point of the season in a bye week and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics from the 2-4 Mountaineers.
Rivals.com has partnered with PPF and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.
QUARTERBACK:
----Redshirt senior Jarret Doege has completed 11-29 passes (34.5%) over 20+ yards down the field. A total of 8 of those have been considered tosses with excellent ball location or timing down the field or in a tight window. Last season, Doege completed 18-60 such throws (30%) with 12 throws that were considered with excellent location.
--Doege has been kept clean on 67.9% of his 142 drop backs on the season. On average, he has had 2.65 seconds to throw the football.
