West Virginia toppled Youngstown State 52-17 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK:

Breaking down the passing numbers for Will Grier, the senior completed 17-20 passes (85-percent) for 270 yards with four touchdowns when facing no pressure against Youngstown State. Those numbers dipped to 4-6 for 62 yards with an interception when pressured.