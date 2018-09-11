Ticker
Numbers and Notes: Youngstown State

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
Managing Editor

West Virginia toppled Youngstown State 52-17 and WVSports.com takes a look at some of the advanced statistics to get a snap shot of the game.

Rivals.com has partnered with Pro Football Focus and we look at some of their data to review the game and different positions groups.

QUARTERBACK:

Breaking down the passing numbers for Will Grier, the senior completed 17-20 passes (85-percent) for 270 yards with four touchdowns when facing no pressure against Youngstown State. Those numbers dipped to 4-6 for 62 yards with an interception when pressured.

{{ article.author_name }}