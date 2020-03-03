West Virginia improved to 7-4 on the season by winning two of three games this past weekend during the Central Virginia Challenge.

We break down what unfolded by looking at key stats and elements from the series that ultimately led to the results.

--Well, a weekend that saw West Virginia get off to a rough start Friday ended with the team scoring double-digit runs in back-to-back games, outscoring their opponents 26-5 in those two games on their way to two wins in three games. These are the most runs the team has scored in consecutive games since they scored the same amount in wins over coincidentally William & Mary (12-2) and Youngstown State (14-1) last March. With these victories, the Mountaineers now move to 7-4 on the year with a home matchup coming up on Wednesday followed by a three-game road series next weekend against Mercer. Aside from Friday, what’s encouraging about the two victories is that you saw the Mountaineers put everything together with effective starting pitching and strong offense. As I type this, the Mountaineers have risen 59 spots to No. 80 in the RPI and are 0-2 against Quadrant 1 teams, 0-1 against Quadrant 2 teams, 1-0 against Quadrant 3 teams and 6-1 against Quadrant 4 teams. This means that on paper, this team has won the games they are supposed to win and although wins against those quadrant 1 and 2 teams would have raised their RPI, West Virginia’s RPI hasn’t suffered since they’ve taken care of business against the lower quadrant teams. Still, it’s a long season and anything can happen, but there are definitely reasons to feel optimistic about this team’s chances.

--Braden Zarbnisky is still your team/Big 12 leader in batting average at .468 and hits at 22, but he started the weekend out going 0-for-4 in the loss to VCU. He rebounded against William & Mary and went 4-for-5 with 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored and went 1-for-4 against Richmond with 2 runs scored.

