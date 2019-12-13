West Virginia moved their record on the season to 8-1 after beating Austin Peay 84-53. Managing Editor Keenan Cummings offers his thoughts and observations from what unfolded on the court and what to look at moving forward.

----West Virginia rebounded (literally and figuratively) after the first loss of the season at St. John's by handling Austin Peay 84-53 in a game that probably wasn't even as close as that score suggests. I don't think you were ever going to be able to draw a ton from this one, but the Mountaineers did take care of business and that deserves mentioning. Outside of a somewhat slow start, this one was never in doubt as the Mountaineers controlled things in this one. They finished shooting 51-percent while holding Austin Peay to 35-percent and even that number was improved late. Every player that saw the floor outside Spencer Macke late scored.

----After his worst game of the year, sophomore Emmitt Matthews rebounded in a big way with 16 points (7-9 shooting) and 10 rebounds. It's the first double-double of the season for Matthews and exactly what Huggins wants to see with him getting after things on the glass. That gives the Mountaineers such an advantage when Matthews is going to rebound the ball in addition to the bigs. He also hit 2 of 3 from beyond the arc and already has matched his total of three pointers (14) from the entire year last year. The biggest difference he is now shooting 45-percent compared to 24.1-percent so far this year.

