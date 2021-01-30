WVSports - Observations: West Virginia basketball vs. Florida

West Virginia hit the 80 point mark for the second consecutive game but fell at home against Florida 85-80 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides his thoughts and observations on what unfolded on the court as well as what is next for the Mountaineers.





--This was just a bad loss for this team. I’m not going to try to talk my way around it, this was a game that West Virginia should have won at home and just simply couldn’t make the plays to get it done, especially on the defensive end. The Mountaineers allowed Florida to score 48 points in the second half and finish that half at 1.333 points per possession. If you take out the 8 turnovers, the Gators were at 1.714 points per shooting possession in the second half. That simply isn’t going to get it done. Florida was able to get to the middle too often and either at the rim or to open shooters. The Mountaineers rallied to steal one Monday night, but you can’t help but think they gave this one away.

--Junior Derek Culver had a very strong game scoring 28 points, a career high, and grabbing 12 rebounds. He was especially impressive at the foul line where he hit 14-17 and seemed to actually get a friendly whistle when he caught the ball in the post. Is this what we could possibly see from Culver on a nightly basis if he would actually get things called that way in the Big 12? He controlled this game in the first half but only scored 7 points in the second with one made field goal. He, like a lot of the West Virginia offense, disappeared late but it doesn’t take away from the strong effort overall.





CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS