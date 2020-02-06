The Mountaineers moved to 18-4 on the season and we break down what unfolded by looking at key stats and elements from the game that ultimately led to the result.

No. 13 West Virginia played like where it was ranked for stretches against Iowa State but other areas left something to be desired in the 76-61 win over the Cyclones.

--West Virginia won the game rather convincingly but it was far from a perfect effort. The Mountaineers did do a lot of things well such as shooting 58-percent from the field, while outrebounding Iowa State by 18. The Mountaineers missed 29 shots in this game and had a total of 18 offensive rebounds. For a total, those 18 offensive rebounds were almost more than Iowa State had in total (28).

--But turnovers were again an issue with 19, including allowing 12 steals and at times especially in the second half it seemed as if they were just going through the motions. West Virginia also was 12-24 from the foul line, which didn’t hurt it tonight, but continues to be an area that must improve. Still 18-4 is 18-4.

--The Mountaineers moved the ball extremely well in the first half, some of that on their end and some of it on Iowa State which looked allergic to playing defense at times. The Mountaineers were averaging 1.750 points per possession in the first 12 of the game but ended up at only 1.086 by the time it was over most of that largely due to a 27-percent turnover rate. For the game, West Virginia 16 assists on 29 made baskets, the most since recording 16 against Texas. This team is now 4-1 when hitting at least 16 assists on the season with the only loss at St. John’s.





