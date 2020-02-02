West Virginia was able to get revenge on Kansas State after dispatching the Wildcats 66-57 inside the Coliseum.

It certainly wasn't a masterpiece, but improvements in critical areas led to the win. We break down what unfolded by looking at key stats and elements from the game that ultimately led to the result.

--Well, that one wasn’t one that we’ll feature heavily on the end of season highlight tape but a win is a win. Especially one where you’re looking to get some payback after a miserable performance on the road against this Kansas State team in January. In that contest, West Virginia allowed the Wildcats to shoot 59-percent from the field and 50-percent from three. Today, those numbers were 37-percent and 18-percent which are much more in line with the rest of the season’s results. This wasn’t a pretty game as it was mucked up for most of it with a lot of fouls and absolutely no consistency with either team offensively but in the end all that matters is that you take care of business and that’s what this team did. It certainly wasn’t a work of art, but they all count just the same and the Mountaineers trimmed off 27-points from the Wildcats in the first meeting. This team is now 17-4 and 5-3 in the league which while you’d like to have some of those back, that’s not the way it works.

--West Virginia was doing a good job taking care of the ball for the most part through the majority of the first half with 5 turnovers, but had 10 from the 3:21 mark of the first half onward. Still 28 points came for the Wildcats off those miscues in Manhattan and that was only 12 points today. But that 23-percent turnover percentage on 65 possessions is not going to fly long term especially when the average had been 10-per game over the three prior to this one.





