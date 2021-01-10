WVSports - Observations: West Virginia basketball vs. Texas

The West Virginia basketball team lost a late lead and a basketball game falling to Texas 72-20 in Morgantown.

WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides his thoughts and observations from the loss where the Mountaineers allowed the Longhorns to go on a 7-0 run to close the game.





--West Virginia looked as if it was going to score a major feather in the cap of their resume pretty much all day but this team frankly crumbled down the stretch against Texas. The Longhorns used a 7-0 run over the final 1:28 to close the gap and steal a win in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have opportunity after opportunity to close this one out at home and simply couldn’t make routine plays to do it. You can point the finger in a lot of different directions, but ultimately it was a team effort and if you want to beat good basketball teams you have to find a way to put them away and not let things get to this point. Even in the final seconds of the game, junior Emmitt Matthews comes up with two offensive rebounds to extend the possession but elects to go up with it instead of kick it out. He missed both free throws and Texas comes down and hits a wide open three-pointer to effectively close things out. That isn’t the reason West Virginia lost this one, because there were defensive breakdowns late and missed opportunities by several different players, but it is what many will focus on. What a week in terms of emotions coming back from down 19-points to steal a win you probably shouldn’t have and then giving one away that you probably should have won. You have to find a way to win home games in this league and this one hurts from a resume standpoint and with conference positioning. You don’t have a lot of time to pout about it though because your next challenge will be even tougher on the road against a Baylor team that has every right to call itself the nation’s best. You just have to let this one go.

--Texas is just the latest opponent to get to the rim with ease for large stretches of this one. The Longhorns shot 47-percent from the field and scored 40 of their 72 points in the paint. They got a lot of drives to the basket and downhill, while they were able to get much easier looks. Defense remains an issue, although there were stretches where the defense did look better in the second half. But that final possession was simply too easy to allow them to get to the middle and kick it for an open shot. Still, in order to win these close games, the Mountaineers have to find a way to quit making things that easy.





