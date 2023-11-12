--West Virginia started this game with a beautifully executed 8-play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown but over the next five drives the Mountaineers had just 13 yards on 17 plays (1.3 yards per play) with a trio of three and outs, a missed field goal and a failed fourth down conversion. In a game that you knew that you were going to have to score, that isn’t going to get it done especially when Oklahoma countered that with three touchdowns and a field goal on their four drives spanning 262 yards on 31 plays or 8.4 yards per play. That sequence is what really let this game get away and it was breakdowns on both sides.

--This one is over; it was highly disappointing but it’s over, but the Mountaineers need to flush this one and regroup in a hurry to close this season against Cincinnati at home on Senior Day and then on the road at Baylor. Those two teams combined are 6-14 on the season. As mentioned above, there is a stark contrast between finishing 8-4 and the other alternatives when it comes to optics and momentum. This was an embarrassment and really the first time all season it just felt that the Mountaineers were overmatched by an opponent. It’s not the first time it’s happened to a West Virginia team in Norman, but they need to get this out of their system and focus on what’s left on the slate. Head coach Neal Brown also is going to need to win those last two games to get over .500 in his first five years. So, a significant stretch against some football teams that the Mountaineers should beat. Will they, though?





