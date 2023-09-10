Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

–Redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Greene played only a half in this one and his numbers were only 10-18 for 240 yards and 4 touchdowns but it could have been even better as he had at least three passes dropped by wide receivers and several of them could have been touchdowns. He still missed some throws at times, especially short hopping one to Aaron on third down, and this is an FCS team but at least he displayed the ability to stretch the defense vertically. As long as Greene is accurate and his receivers help him out, the Mountaineers are going to have a chance to move the ball. It was good to get Nicco Marchiol in the game as well but it was pretty clear the difference between the two.

–Those four touchdowns are the first time that a quarterback under Neal Brown has hit that mark. Think about that and the fact it was Greene that hit it over the last four-plus years.

–Three of those went to walk-on wide receiver Hudson Clement who filled in admirably in this game with 5 catches for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns. Yes, it was an FCS team. Yes, it was brought on by some others not in the game but Clement joins some pretty lofty company. West Virginia wide receivers to go for at least 175 yards and 3 touchdowns includes two other names and those are Stedman Bailey, who did it twice, and Tavon Austin. The 177 yards is 23rd all-time in a game. I’m not sure how much that translates moving forward, but he deserves all the praise tonight.





