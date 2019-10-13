--Well, this one was pretty simple. West Virginia couldn’t run the ball, lost the turnover battle and couldn’t get Iowa State off the field on third down. That trifecta is just a recipe for a 38-14 defeat especially when you consider that the Mountaineers were playing with a backup quarterback quite literally after the first series of the game. The Mountaineers are now 3-3 and will head to Oklahoma for the most daunting game on the entire schedule and now more than ever the mantra ‘trust the climb’ becomes important as the program is relying on a lot of young and inexperienced players in multiple spots. It’s not where you want to see things going into game seven but that’s where we’re at. The Cyclones dominated this football game in the second half taking a 14-all tie and outscoring West Virginia 24-0 and were never seriously threatened as the offense couldn’t get going and the defense had several breakdowns which allowed the visitors to take control.

--You’re just now going to win many football games win you rush 28 times for 41 yards. That’s 1.5 yards per carry and even if you take out the quarterback attempts the total was still only 21 carries for 44 yards which again just isn’t going to cut it. This starts up front and the running backs also bear some of the blame because they weren’t able to make anybody miss at the second level. There was one rush in this game over 10-yards and that was an 11-yard scamper by sophomore Leddie Brown. What’s impressive, in a negative way, is that this is now the third time this year that the Mountaineers have rushed for less than 41 yards with 30 against Missouri and 34 against James Madison. Of the past 25 times West Virginia has rushed for 41 yards or fewer in program history the overall record is now predictably 4-21 with one of those wins coming this year (James Madison). Consider this Iowa State had more rushing yards individually in the third and fourth quarters than West Virginia did all game.

--Why was West Virginia consistently behind the sticks? They averaged 3.3 yards on 22 first down plays in the game.

