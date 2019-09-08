Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

These observations are a snap shot of what unfolded in the West Virginia 38-7 loss to Missouri and what could happen next for the Mountaineers.





--That. Was. Ugly. West Virginia started the game with a peculiar decision to pooch kick the ball near mid-field and that essentially served as a pre-cursor to how the day as a whole was going to go. This game was 31-0 by halftime and the Mountaineers never really threatened to make it interesting. Where to point the fingers? Well, the offense again couldn’t run the football (more on that later), couldn’t protect, wasn’t able to generally execute while the defense couldn’t tackle, couldn’t get off blocks and struggled in almost all areas. Other than that, it was great. You’re going to have days like this sometimes but this was one where it’s really hard to even look for a positive. There’s going to need to be a lot of corrections made moving forward if this team wants to be competitive. The Mountaineers were exposed in some areas and just fell behind early and was never able to recover. Trust the climb is the mantra and now that is going to be put to the test after a disappointing effort all around.

--After managing only 34 rushing yards last week against James Madison, the Mountaineers had 30 this week on a total of 32 carries. In two games, the Mountaineers have managed 64 yards on 56 carries for 1.14 yards per carry. That just simply isn’t going to get it done. Even if you take out the sack yardage, the Mountaineers managed only 53 yards rushing and 1.8 per carry. The Mountaineers tried some switches up front by putting Chase Behrndt at center but still they weren’t able to really generate much and heading into the third quarter the offense had -5 yards rushing before getting some stuff on the ground going late. I don’t know the answer here and am not going to pretend that I do. Neal Brown used a lot of different things to try to spark things up front and they weren’t able to. This was my biggest concern heading into the season and it hasn’t changed but if things can’t get better there it’s going to get worse before it gets better given what the Mountaineers have ahead on the slate.

--In two games, senior Kennedy McKoy has 26 touches for 31 yards. That’s touches, including receptions, on the season. That might be the biggest surprise of the year to date.





CLICK HERE FOR THE REST OF THE OBSERVATIONS