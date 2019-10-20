--Well, that was unfortunately about as I expected it go heading into a game on the road against one of the nation’s best teams with all of the injuries and youth that West Virginia is dealing with. Does that make it acceptable? No, but I do think that this team showed some positives in the first half making this a 28-14 game largely on the backs of coaching and effort. Still it’s pretty easy to see the difference between the Mountaineers and where they need to be to compete at the top of this conference right now. Trust the climb is the mantra and that needs to be expressed here because there are certainly going to be better days down the road as this team and program matures, but today certainly wasn’t one of those as the Sooners made easy work in the second half.

--The good news? I don’t think this team quit at all and I do like the effort I’m seeing out of them they just simply aren’t good enough right now. That first half was entirely on the backs of how hard this football team was playing and the coaching. Those are traits that will play well in the future.

--Oklahoma came into the game averaging 9.6 yards per play and finished this one at 9.5 yards per play and it could have been higher had the Sooners not taken their foot off the gas late in the game. That is a well-oiled machine in a lot of different areas but it makes it so much more difficult with what Jalen Hurts is able to do with his legs even when things do break down. This is the seven time in eight games that Oklahoma has surpassed 40-points against the Mountaineers since joining the Big 12 and the third straight year that the Sooners have surpassed 50-points.





