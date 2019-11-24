Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

--West Virginia battled in this one but in the end it was many of the same issues that have plagued this team all season that caused its undoing. The Mountaineers were unable to finish drives in the red zone not scoring touchdowns on all three trips, while not even scoring on another possession that got into the Oklahoma State 30. There were close to half a dozen drops on very catchable balls and perhaps the biggest issue of all was the inability to run the football. I feel like a broken record at this point, but those three things are the biggest culprits in this team being 4-7 instead of possibly more. You do like the fight that the program showed and they were in this one until the game’s final possession, but in the end it’s just another loss for the Mountaineers and the program won’t be going to a bowl for the first time since the 2013 season where the program finished 4-8.

--The Mountaineers rushed for 26 yards on 22 carries. That’s the seventh time in 11 games that West Virginia has rushed for 51-yards or fewer. That happened only six times from 2011-2018. This team simply can’t run the football and it’s plagued it all year especially in critical situations. The Mountaineers had one rush over 10+ yards the entire game. Those 26 yards aren’t even the worst performance this year as the Baylor game was a total of 14. Now, this includes sacks and lost yardage on snaps but still the performance in that department will be the one thing that must be addressed.

--The Mountaineers had only one other game rushing for fewer than 25 yards since the year 2000 and that was the 2012 Maryland game. So this isn’t just bad, it’s historically bad company and you can forget a 1,000 yard rusher this team might not reach 1,000 yards as a team for the year.





