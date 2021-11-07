Observations: West Virginia football vs. Oklahoma State

--West Virginia was simply outclassed today in essentially almost every way. The Mountaineers couldn’t do anything on the offensive side of the ball collecting only 133 total yards and 17 rushing yards. The yardage total is the lowest output since Nebraska 1994 (89 yards) and the rushing total is the worst since Baylor in 2019 (14 yards). The Mountaineers almost allowed more sacks (8) than they recorded first downs (9) until the meaningless final drive of the game. The Mountaineers had 64 yards on the first drive and lost a total of 75 yards on sacks in this one. All around this was a major step back for West Virginia and Oklahoma State just big boy’d them up front while the receivers struggled to win against coverage and the quarterback didn’t get the ball out when they did. This was as bad as the West Virginia offense has been dominated since head coach Neal Brown took over the program. It was awful timing as well after one of the best performances of the season against Iowa State, but the Cowboys just dominated this football game and have now won seven straight over the Mountaineers.

--West Virginia was behind the sticks the entire game. The Mountaineers averaged only 2.6 yards on first down with 21 plays and 55 yards. That put the offense in third and long situations averaging 10.1 yards on average, which was a recipe for doom with this unit. The offense was 2-14 on third down, which isn’t surprising but the biggest damage was done of the two downs before that.





