Observations: West Virginia football vs. Texas

--Texas isn’t a great football team, but West Virginia took care of business at home and have kept the possibility of bowl eligibility alive for this season. That might not seem like a lot, but this program really needs the momentum heading into the off-season and this was a game that the Mountaineers had to win. It was closer than it felt at times, as West Virginia couldn’t quite put Texas away but it’s the first win over the Longhorns since 2018 and it eliminates them from bowl contention as well. The West Virginia offense scored 30 points for the second time in three home games and those are the only two times that the program has done that this season. This isn’t going to erase the mistakes and miscues that have plagued this team at times this year, but at least the program is back in the win column and now has an opportunity to head to a bowl game for the second year in a row if they can get past Kansas.

--West Virginia is now 12-0 under Neal Brown when they rush for 100+ yards. The Mountaineers are 4-17 when they don’t rush for that total. I’m noticing a trend here.





