Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

--West Virginia won with their defense and barely throwing the football just like we all expected coming into the season. But seriously, this was a big one for Neal Brown and company not just to get to 3-1 on the season but to win three games in a row for the first time here at West Virginia and get the Texas Tech monkey off his back. This was an ugly, ugly football game and got way more interesting than it really needed to be late in the game but an ugly win is still a win. And wins have been hard to come by of late for this program, so this is one where the Mountaineers made just enough plays to come out on top against the Red Raiders. The Mountaineers are now 7-6 against Texas Tech and snap a nasty four game losing streak in the process.

–Shoutout to Preston Fox in this game. He had 45 yards on punt returns and West Virginia only had 75 all of last year. and 59 in 2021 for the entire season He also drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone and really was a boost for this team.





