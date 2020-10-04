WVSports - Observations: West Virginia Mountaineers football vs. Baylor

Each week WVSports.com Managing Editor Keenan Cummings provides a look at some of the things that stood out to him during the course of the game and on the stat sheet.

--Let’s just cut to it. That wasn’t pretty at all. There were again 12 penalties for over 100 yards for the second consecutive week, matching the most under head coach Neal Brown during his tenure in Morgantown. There were four turnovers and another fumble that was recovered by the offense. Special teams gaffes and inconsistency across the board, but somehow, someway West Virginia was able to fight and win this football game. The Mountaineers have a lot and I do mean a lot to clean up especially on the offensive side of the ball but you simply don’t take wins for granted. This team tried to get in its own way more often than it didn’t today, but credit to some timely offense when it needed it and a stellar effort by the defense today for the Mountaineers. This team is now 2-1 on the season and gets a bye week before Kansas comes to town. That isn’t the worst spot to be in but that bye is going to be needed because there is a lot of work that needs to be done. West Virginia remains undefeated against Baylor in Morgantown and you start to wonder if they can’t win this one without fans in the stands when will it happen for them?

--A major stat in this game? West Virginia was 4-4 in the red zone for 27 points (didn’t kick the final PAT) while Baylor was only 1-3 for 7 points. One drive started at the 19-yard line and they got zero points out of it. Another key stat? The Mountaineers going 3-3 on fourth down including in overtime. I personally liked how aggressive Brown was and he trusted his players to make the plays.

--West Virginia held Baylor to 27 yards rushing on 33 attempts, now some of that includes lost sack yardage (-8) but the Mountaineers held the Bears two backs to 20 carries for 32 yards. That’s by far the best effort on defense in that department under Brown. That’s the fewest total since TCU rushed for -7 net yards in the 2018 game.





